The Watertown High school cheerleaders are pictured in Oct. 1951 at a pre-game practice session held in the gymnasium at the newly built high school. In the front, left to right: Alice Livermore, Marjorie Gagniere, Joyce Wright, Lucy Pagliari and Jean Mather; rear, Elissa Aldrich, Betty Griffith, Julie Coseo, captain; Ann Thorpe, Judy Brior. Watertown Daily TImes file

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

