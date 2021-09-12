Emphasizing the need for medical supplies for the children on Palestine, Mrs. Bernard Pearlman, left and Miss Norma Rothchild pose with an ambulance in Public Square in the interest of the bazaar sponsored by the Watertown chapter of Hadassah in September 1948. Proceeds from the bazaar went to supplies “to bring health to the children of Israel.” Watertown Daily Times file

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.