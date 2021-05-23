Machinist Cyrus H. Osier, recruiter in charge of the local navy recruiting office, is shown weighing the group of navy recruits in preparation for their entering service in March 1946. From left to right: Benjamin P. Auguliano, Vittorio A. Marconi, James E. Herron, George R. Runions, Wayne C. McKenna, Leonard M. Mosher, on the scales, Machinist Oosier and William C. Woolsey. Austin G. Alverson was not present for the photo. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.