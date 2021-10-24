The annual light bulb sale of the Watertown Lions Club was launched on Sept. 20, 1971 when salesmen called on homes on the south side of State Street. On the loading platform at the Doldo Warehouse, Edmund Street, are Anthony Doldo, chairman of the sale, and Joseph J. Garitz. Other salesmen in the photo from left: William Martin, Reginald G. Gray, Angelo Marconi, Lions Club president; A. F. Bailey, John F. Cassidy and Earl W. Power. More than $2,500 was received that evening. The follow week, members covered the north and west sides of the city. Watertown Daily Times file

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

