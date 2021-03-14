North Country Remembered

Guests gathered at the home of Josephine Chiappone Compo on State Street in Watertown in 1948 for a celebration on St Joseph’s Feast Day, March 19. Among the guests are Francine Gullo Hanlon, Lucy Simmons Davis, Glenda Fuller, Sarah Coppola Varno, Anita Fralonardo Laurie, Judy Dumas, Josephine Turturro Perrin, JoAnn Grant Urban, Joan Chiappone Vecchio, Michael Chiappone, Sam Cavallario and Linda Turturro Tamkus. The traditional St. Joseph’s Day Observance served on white linens with candles and special flowers included a special Italian-American Feast of various breads, egg dishes and a dessert called Sfingi —small fried doughnuts with sugar and honey mixture poured on top. Contributed photo by Bonnie McLaughlin

