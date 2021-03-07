A “bookmobile” was delivered to the North Country Library system in March 1964 to provide service to libraries in the system. It was loaned by the State Education department for 18 months. From left to right: Warren A. McFerran, assistant director of the North Library system; Robert L. Carter, director, receiving the keys from Jack B. Spear, Albany, head of special services, division of library extension of the New York State library. Watertown Daily Times file

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.