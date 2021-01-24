Arnold Barnes’ daughter sent us this photo of the North Country Ramblers. On the back are the autographs of all four members pictured, which Arnold collected when he was filling in for the guitar player at a Watertown gig. The group traveled around the Watertown, Massena and Kingston areas, performing at square dances and round dances. Members included Lucky Rogers, Rolly Hutchinson, Fred Angel and Slap Happy. Watertown Daily Times file

North Country Remembered

