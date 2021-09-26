North Country Remembered

In May 1964, the second grade class at Butterfield Elementary School studied a unit on the post office, under the supervision of Miss Linda Carter, student assistant from Potsdam State University college. The class here is releasing helium-filled balloons with postcards attached. When the postcards are returned, the class will study the postmarks and the cancellation process. Mrs. Richard Coty was the second grade teacher. Watertown Daily Times file

