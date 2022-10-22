North Country Remembered
The regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fish and Game Protective association featured a program for fathers and sons in April 1949 at the Dry Hill club house. The guest speaker was John D. Bulger of the state conservation department, Albany. Pictured are, front row, from left, Patrick Halferty, Bruce Sinclair, Edward Halferty and Tom Halferty and Mike Halferty. In the rear, from left, are Robert B. Sinclair, Mrs. Bulger, Richard P. Owen (game club president) and Donald E. Halferty. Watertown Daily Times file
