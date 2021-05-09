The auxiliary of the Jefferson County Hospital prepared corsages for patients at the hospital in observance of Mother’s Day in May 1962. Among those working on the project were, left to right, seated, Mrs. Ethel Case, Chaumont, acting secretary; Mrs. Donald H. Whitlock, Black River, president; Mrs. William G. Dashley, Cape Vincent; rear, Mrs. Donald K. Hopkins and Mrs. Clifton L. Aubertine, Sackets Harbor; Mrs. Nello L. Poli, Mrs. Harold W. Cleveland and Mrs. William Pinkney III, all of Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

