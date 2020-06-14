When Myron A. Brooks, East Rodman, was sidelined from working on his farm due to a back injury in May 1951, his neighbors plowed and fitted 18 acres of his farm for planting. In conjunction with the all-day work “bee,” the women prepared a picnic-style dinner for the men. Seated around the table, reading clockwise, are: Labon Hickox, Albert Baderman, Thomas Hamlin, Rufus Dobbins, Lyle Curtis, Charles Blood, Raymond Smith, William Hickox, Francis Freeman, Harold Edwards and Arnold Coffeen. The women are, left to right: Mrs. Doris Brooks, Mrs. Virginia Freeman, Mrs. Elma Dobbins, Mrs. M. J. Brooks and Mrs. Grace Edwards. Billy Hobbs and Gordon Kenfield were also in the work crew but not present for the photo. Watertown Daily Times file

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.