Buy Now

Immaculate Heart Central School abounded in twins and triplets in Oct. 1978 — attending the school were nine sets of twins and one set of triplets. Front row, from left, Sharon Cahill, Chris Cahill, Marilyn Grab, Margaret Grab, Linda Madlin, Lisa Madlin, Elizabeth Goss, Loretta Goss, Caroline Carbone and Christina Carbone; back row, Pamela Canale, Mary Canale, Timothy Leahy, Clancy Leahy, Kevin Donoghue, Kathleen Donoghue, Kelly Donoghue, Joanne McAuliffe, Joyce McAuliffe and Robert Weldon. Not pictured is Robert Weldon’s twin, Rebecca. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.