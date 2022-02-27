North Country Remembered

Ordinarily children are forced to spend hours of hard work to accumulate a massive pile of snow as a winter playground. Not so in this situation at the Sears, Roebuck parking lot in 1954, when plows did the task for them. This group of children did not wait long to take advantage of the machine-made fort of snow to fashion a tunnel which provided them with “tons” of fun. Watertown Daily Times

