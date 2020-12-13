North Country Remembered

Nearly 50 members of the Italian-American Civic Association and their wives sang Christmas carols as they toured the western end of Watertown in a large trailer on a December evening in 1967. The group made stops along the route at Breen Avenue, Boon Street, Cedar Street and Bellew Avenue. After their tour, they returned to the association’s Bellew Avenue clubrooms to enjoy an Italian smorgasbord dinner and enjoy a program of entertainment presented by Tony Malara Jr. Watertown Daily Times

