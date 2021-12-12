North Country Remembered

Santa Claus, saying that “a health checkup comes first,” visited the office of the Jefferson County Health association on Nov. 23, 1964, where he received a tuberculin test from Dr. R. J. Marilley Jr., left, chairman of the 1964 Christmas Seal campaign. Tuberculin testing was one of the many community service programs supported by the proceeds for the Christmas Seal sales. Watertown Daily Times file

