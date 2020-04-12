North Country Remembered

In May 1967, the 413th Quartermaster battalion, Schenectady and Albany, delivered almost a thousand loaves of bread to the St. Patrick’s Children home, Jefferson County Children’s home and Salvation Army. The bread was baked in field ovens set up during the unit’s two-week training period at Camp Drum. From left, front, are Staff Sgt. Paul A. Tennant, Company B bakery chef; Dolores Holder of the county children’s home; middle, Sgt. Thomas A. Meehan, Company A bakery chief; Mrs. Eugene Nicholl and Mrs. Grace Pitkin of the home staff; back, First Lieut. Fred C. Mahnken, Company A supply platoon leader; Mrs. Sylvia Davis and Mrs. Madeline Rathbun, also of the home staff. Watertown Daily Times

