In May 1954, the Watertown chapter of P. E. O. collected discarded nylon stockings for shipment to Japan where they were unravelled by women in a state operated relief project and knitted into new garments for sale at a low price. Here, Mrs. Edwin Q. Morrison, left, president of the local chapter, and Mrs. George E. Hayes, vice president and projects chairman, right, pose with a 22-pound bag of stockings they were about to ship to Japan. Over 5,000 women had been given permanent employment through the project. P.E.O. International is a philanthropic organization which promotes women’s higher education through grants, scholarships and loans. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

