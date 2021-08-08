A new mobile beauty service was introduced at the House of the Good Samaritan and Mercy hospitals in March 1950. It allowed patients to receive beauty care during their hospitalization, increasing morale and comfort, according to doctors. Services for both women and men included foam shampoo, wave, manicures, scalp treatments, hair conditioning and permanent waves. Here, sponsor and director of the beauty service, Mrs. Dorothy G. Adsit of the Vogue Beauty salon, styles Mrs. Richard Jackson’s hair. Watertown Daily Times file

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.