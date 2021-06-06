North Country Remembered

On June 6, 1944, “Watertown prayed for the success of the Allied invasion of Northern France.” Special church services were held at many Northern New York churches to offer prayers in observance of D-Day, with offices and businesses all but abandoned. Here, churchgoers pack into the First Presbyterian church in Watertown at an afternoon service conducted by Rev. Robert Wells Young, pastor. Watertown Daily Times file

