North Country Remembered

Newly elected officers and the retiring president of the Watertown chapter of the American Gold Star Mothers of World Wars, Inc., are shown at the installation dinner held in the V.F.W. club room in May 1947. Seated from left are Mrs. Mabel Lashomb, vice president; Mrs. Thomas Leso, newly elected president; Mrs. Sue McCann of Forest Hill, state president and the installing officer; and Mrs. Ruth Barter, retiring president. Standing from left are Mrs. Genevieve McAllister, secretary; Mrs. Lena Davis, chaplain; and Mrs. Bessie Courtney, treasurer. Watertown Daily Times file

