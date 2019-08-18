Buy Now

The 1925 New York Central baseball team, comprised of employees of the New York Central railroad in Watertown, finished third in that season’s circuit. Members are from left to right: Front row — Joe Leonard, outfielder; Archie Boulio, catcher; Merle Shortsleeve, pitcher; Wesley White, pitcher; Alex Duffy, outfielder; and Ted Smades, catcher; Back row — Marshall Jones, shortstop; P. L. Barker, supervisor of bridges and buildings, business manager; Bill Croyle, catcher; Jack Carlin, first baseman; Charles (Bucky) Leonard, outfielder; Francis Craig, second baseman; Phil Delaney, third baseman; Ned Weldon, outfielder, and Harry Burns, treaurer. Watertown Daily Times file

North Country Remembered 6,209

