North Country Remembered 6,208 North Country Remembered 6,208

A view of the village of Dexter in the 1870s. Taken from the old Woolen Mill, later Dexter Sulfite, the photo prominently features what is now Lakeview Drive in the foreground. The Dexter Universalist Church, which now houses the Dexter Historical Society, can be seen in the upper right hand corner. Its four spires were replaced by a steeple in 1887. The Methodist church tower is at far left and the Presbytarian church shows plainly in the center. Watertown Daily Times file

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.