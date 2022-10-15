North Country Remembered Oct 15, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Children at the Holy Family School stand with their self-made instruments as members of a kitchen band created in June 1936 in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times file Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save North Country RememberedNorth Country Remembered As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Johnson Newspapers 7.1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Feature Stories North Country Remembered Local History Historical Photos Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Deferiet to hold meeting Tuesday on treasurer’s position OFA claims NAC football title, stopping Gouverneur’s long run High school roundup: Watertown’s Boomhower captures Frontier League diving crown College basketball: Renewed energy greets Syracuse men’s squad for 2022-23 season College hockey: Special teams carry SLU men past Colorado, 5-1 Brasher Falls native Lalonde wins NHL head coaching debut High school football: Lions’ running back combo provides powerful one-two punch Firefighters battle house fire near Deer River Most Popular New Massena restaurant offers American-style homemade comfort food 4-year-old dead after accident on Amish farm in Rutland Gouverneur woman scheduled to plead guilty to Treyanna Summerville homicide Ryan’s Lookout restaurant for sale in Henderson Potsdam Central superintendent search down to one finalist Classifieds Slabaughs Farm Stand 31669 NY St Rt 26 Philadelphia, NY SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE AKC FAMILY COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF DELAWARE 22 TO 24 DWARF GOATS ANNUAL BOOK SALE GOLDEN RETRIEVER - AKC TAKING RESERVATIONS for F2b Standard Labradoodles. Full DNA health tested. LABRADOODLES, Hypo Allergenic & AKC Silver Labs ready for forever STAIN-GLASS STUDIO equipment & glass- patterns books, $1500, must pick-up
