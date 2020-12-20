North Country Remembered

Twenty-one members of Boy Scout Troop 1, Ogdensburg, received certificates for completing the Young Boatman’s Safety course in Dec. 1960. Walter A. LaRue, Troop 1 scoutmaster, taught the course. The presentation of certificates was made by Lieut. Cmdr. John Atherton, captain of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter White Lupine. Front, left to right: Lawrence Ferguson, Kenneth Whitt, Franklin Howie, Charles Holman, Michael Leonard, Tim Thornton; second row, Michael Greenblat, Michael LaMaitre, Lawrence Woodcock, Thomas Ierlan, David Bresett, Chris Brandy, Bill Hankins; third row, Joseph O’Hare, Timothy Wright, Bradley Gill, Don Bresett, Robert Hankins, Earl Hollenbough, Thomas Ingram, David Zapriskie; fourth row, Mr. LaRue, Commander Atherton and Clarence Linson, past commander of the Ogdensburg Power squadron. Watertown Daily Times

