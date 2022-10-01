North Country Remembered

Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller, left, greets legislative officials representing the north country after arriving at the Watertown Municipal airport on Feb. 6,1969. The governor was in the city to conduct a town meeting session at Jefferson Community College as part of efforts to promote austerity measures within the state. Watertown Daily Times file
