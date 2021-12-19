North Country Remembered

Kindergarten children from Sacred Heart school attended a Christmas party and luncheon in December 1956 at La Martina’s restaurant, where they were the guests of the restaurant management. Shown with the children are, in back from left to right, Sister Boniface, “Santa Claus,” the Rev. Benoit Dostie (school chaplain) and Sister Marie Andre (principal of the Sacred Heart School). Watertown Daily Times

