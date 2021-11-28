Some of the persons volunteering their services for the Salvation Army Christmas program are shown at the Salvation Army citadel in this photo from Dec. 1, 1961. As they do today, the volunteers were collecting funds for food for families in need at the holidays. At left, left to right: Carol Andrews, James Dingman, Alan Austin, George Rutledge, Jack Dingman, William Simons, Frank Rutledge, and Gordon Zeno. At right, Mrs. Alan Austin, Brigadier George N. Simons, and Mrs. Simons. The campaign, which opened in 1961 the day after Thanksgiving, continued until Christmas. Watertown Daily Times file

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

