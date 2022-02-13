North Country Remembered

Mayor Theodore Rand lighted the “Heart Torch” at ceremonies held in Public Square in Feb. 1971, marking the opening of the 1971 Heart fund drive in Jefferson County. The drive, which ran through the month of February, collected money for cardiovascular education and care. Others participating with Mayor Rand were Mr. John L. Touchette, Mrs. Angelo Marconi, Rev. Roger J. McGinnis, Miss Linda Ogren, Mrs. Gordon W. Bryant, Mrs. Francis Peck, Mrs. Donald Woolf, Jay Woolf, John Mitchell, Mrs. Nunzio Speno, Councilman Karl R. Burns, Mrs. Walter Parry, Mrs. Charles R. Genter, Michael Zapf, Mrs. Michael Jones and Mrs. Roy E. Wilson. Watertown Daily Times

