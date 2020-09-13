North Country Remembered

A new “instructional materials center” opened at Watertown High School in the fall of 1968. The center, operated in connection with the school library, allowed students to supplement their regular learning with audio-visual materials such as tapes, television and transparencies. Students are shown using the center in this December 1968 photo. Watertown Daily Times file

