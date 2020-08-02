North Country Remembered

The Italo-American band of the early 1920’s was one of the features of St. Anthony’s Church celebrations. They marched in parades and gave concerts on the church grounds. The band, under the leadership of Joseph Antonelli, was formed in Oct. 1920 and disbanded two years later. Front, with drum: Matthew Frazzitta. First row, from left: Tony Salotto, Costantino Morgia, Tony Petrs, Anthony DeVito, Mike Cook, Joe DeFranco, Biaggio Felice, Joseph Chiappone. Second row: Albert Pacific (standing), Cataldo (Bim) Morgia, Orin Fontana, Cosmo Amedio, George Dyer, Joseph Monaco, Frank Castro, Patsy DeVito, Vincent Naccari, Albert Cook, Augustino Franki, Mike Astazzi. Third row: Patsy Storino, Leonard Root, unknown, Joseph Antonelli, Paul Antonelli, John Marra, Joseph Pyano. Fourth row: Joe Romeo, Peter Pacific, Joseph Carbone, Joseph Salotto, Tony Nacari, Labindo Martini, Joe Franki, Ross Ceroni and Joseph Roma. Watertown Daily Times file

