A group of girls who were featured in a song and dance routine in the Kiwanis show, “Holiday Escapades,” which was later presented at the South Junior High school auditorium, are shown rehearsing in September 1949 under the direction of Larry Knowles, director for the John B. Rogers Producing company of Fostoria, Ohio. Those in the group, from left to right, are: Margaret Duffany, Mr. Knowles, Jane Quinlaven, Beverly Comenole, Sally Parr and Leona Webster. Seated is Pat Warner and at the piano is Mrs. Violet Elliot, accompanist for the show. Watertown Daily Times file

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.