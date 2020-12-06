North Country Remembered

A fraction of the record crowd on Dec. 10, 1949, is shown along the north side of Public Square, looking west toward the American Corner. Thousands of shoppers thronged the business section all day to establish an all time volume record in local stores for the pre-Christmas period. Watertown Daily Times file

