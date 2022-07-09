North Country Remembered

Fresh Air children who were guest of Watertown residents in the summer of 1950 were guests of the Avon theater during the nationwide premier of the film “Treasure Island.” Shown here are, left to right, Nathan Chang Walk, William G. Lachenauer, chairman of the county Fresh Air committee; Charlotte Wallace, Nancy Fisher, Anne Rovanig and Mrs. Dick Ellison, chairman of the city Fresh Air Fund committee, who looked over a treasure chest and a display of original Walt Disney drawings. Watertown Daily Times

