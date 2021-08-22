In August 1971, the Knowlton Brothers Grasshopper league baseball team won the regular season circuit championship for the eighth year in a row. The club finished the league campaign with a 14-1 record, but lost to the Robbins Cleaners in the playoffs that year. From left, first row: Joe Hovendon, bat boy; second row: Bob Stewart, Dave Mack, Scott Thackston, Brian Pitkin, Mike Stewart, Kelly Randall; third row: Dick Boshart, Tom LaLonde, Walt Hovendon, Mike Chavousti, Bob Foy, Jim Livingston, Merritt Reynolds; fourth row: Ellis Mack, coach; Walt Hovendon, manager; Merritt Reynolds, coach; Roy Livingston, coach. Dick Boshart was also a coach. Watertown Daily Times file

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

