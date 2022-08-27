North Country Remembered

Cars fill the parking lot of the Seaway Shopping Center, home to the P&C Food Market and the Acme supermarket, on Feb. 3, 1960 on the building’s opening day. By 1967, several other stores set up shop at the location, including Inney Shoe Story, Neisner’s Jr. Dept. Store, W.T. Grant Co., Kinney Drug Co., Marine Midland Trust Co., Steppers Beauty Shop, Lowe Bros. Paints and Seaway Laundry Center. Watertown Daily Times file

