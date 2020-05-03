North Country Remembered

Children appear to dance around a May pole while live music is played, probably by the Children’s Home Band, at the Children’s Home of Jefferson County campus on State Street in Watertown. The campus opened in March 1929, but no information was available with the photograph, which was discovered in the Times archives. Times Librarian Kelly Burdick surmises this may be a celebration associated with the 75th Anniversary of the Children’s Home in 1934. Watertown Daily Times

