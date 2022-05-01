North Country Remembered

Infant girls born in Northern New York during Girl Scout Week, March 11-17, 1984 were presented with bibs that read “Future Girl Scout.” The gift was donated by the Thousand Islands Girl Scout Council. Members of Cadet Troop 35, sponsored by the United Presbyterian Women of First Presbyterian Church, Watertown, made presentations at the House of the Good Samaritan. From left are, Laura McKinney, scout, Sue Gallagher, Carthage, and her daughter Erin Ann, Maret Salsbury and Laurie Malaney, scouts, and Polly Matarese, Watertown, and her daughter Elizabeth. Watertown Daily Times

