North Country Remembered

Children from Watertown and vicinity competed for prizes in the annual Easter egg hunt and egg rolling contests sponsored by the city recreation department in 1954. Winners were, from left to right, front, Danny Adams, Billy Lewis, Edward Queal; second row, Connie Wright, Douglas Crabb; rear, Jimmy Lewis, Charles Chaney, Sally Smith, Jimmy Beardsley, Mickey Martell and Stephen Bauer. Watertown Daily Times

