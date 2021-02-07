North Country Remembered

Times readers were advised to look for this sign during the live telecast of Super Bowl IX in January 1975. The banner accompanied 24 Watertown football fans who traveled to New Orleans to attend the Minnesota-Pittsburgh championship game. The delegation also included fans from Ogdensburg, Carthage, Harrisville and Montreal. Holding the signs are Watertown fans, from left: Bernard (Benny) Tufo, James P. Taylor, William J. Ballantine, Sammy R. Tufo and Vernon F. Taylor. Watertown Daily Times file

