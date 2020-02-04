The "world's smallest library" was built in 1940 by the late Melvin C. Bush of Beaver Falls at his summer camp outside Lowville. The library is aobut 9 feet tall and six feet wide and is much used by summer visitors in the area, as well as by children and local residents. Watertown Daily Times file
