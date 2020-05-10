North Country Remembered

In August 1984, the House of the Good Samaritan purchased $288,000 in equipment to outfit its operating rooms with the latest neurological microscope and tools for performing brain surgery. Studying the new microscope are, from left, Dr. Michael P. Owen, neurosurgeon; Tracey Grey; Bruce Easton; and Linda Madill. Watertown Daily Times file

