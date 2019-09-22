Buy Now

The 35 members of the first grade class of the Dexter school and their “guests” prepare to board a New York Central train for a trip from Watertown to Adams Center in Sept. 1948. For all but four, it was their first railroad ride, and it was taken in connection with their reading course on “Transportation.” In the background are School Nurse Dorothy A. Kirch, Mrs. Gilbert Adams, room mother; Mrs. Alan Alexander, teacher, and Mrs. David Steele, room mother, who accompanied them. Watertown Daily Times file

