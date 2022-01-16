About 170 athletes from Jefferson and Lewis counties turned out in January 1983 for the third annual Winter Special Olympics at Snow Ridge Ski Area in Turin. In the cross country skiing events, Robert Moore, of Glenfield, and Jim Claflin, of Wiley School, Watertown, get some assistance to the finish line from four of dozens of volunteers who organized the day’s activities, which were sponsored by the South Lewis Teachers Association, the South Lewis Lions Club and American Legionnaires from the bi-county area. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.