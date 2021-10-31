North Country Remembered

These are some of the costume prize-winners in the Watertown Recreation Department’s 1946 Halloween parade. Front row, left to right, are: Gordon Hurlburt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Hurlburt, Superior Street; Miss Kaye Maine and Virginia Doldo, first prize-winner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patsy Doldo, Jefferson Street. Back row, left to right are: Jeannette Naccari, Brooklyn, niece of Mr. and Mrs. Doldo, and Betty Lou and Edwin D. Adams Jr., daughter and son of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin D. Adams, Keyes Ave. Watertown Daily Times file

