Members of the chamber of commerce fire prevention committee inspected the city’s new street sweeper on Public Square in May 1953. They include, left to right, Theodore Stevens, Floyd E. Ruble, James E. Ford, Deputy Fire Chief Walter L. Schell, Edward T. McLaughlin, Councilman Charles W. Hayes and Clifford Frake, both on the vehicle, E. Ray Linehan, committee vice chairman; Fire Chief Joseph T. Dibble, George C. Peacock, committee chairman; Ray W. Howard, public works superintendent, and Floyd W. Bresnehan. Watertown Daily Times file

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.