Santa Claus visited the Jefferson County hospital in December 1968 under the auspices of Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 782 auxiliary. From left: Mrs. Bernice L. Boutin, auxiliary president; Kenneth W. Thomas, aerie president; Santa Claus; Mrs. Annie Marchand, hospital patient; Mrs. Evelyn M. Peters, Eagles auxiliary; and Eugene Stewart, hospital patient. Mrs. Marchand and Mr. Stewart were the oldest patients at the hospital at the time. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

