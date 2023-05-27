North country service members who died in the Vietnam War

Winds have changed in 50 years without draft Editor’s note: This story, originally published in the Watertown Daily Times March 4, 2023, …

The National Archives maintains a list of American service men and women killed in the Vietnam War. The list is officially known as “U.S. Military Fatal Casualties of the Vietnam War for Home-State-of-Record.” The following is a fatal casualty list of people from Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties who sacrificed their lives in that war and the date they died, according to National Archives. Last names are first.

Jefferson County

Bisonett, Lawrence Edward: Marine Corps PFC, Clayton, Jan. 21, 1968.

Booras, Peter William: Marine Corps, Watertown, Aug. 22, 1966.

Brabant, William Andrew: Army CPL. Clayton, Oct. 8, 1968.

Burch, Henry: Army, SP4, Henderson June 11, 1966.

Burrell, Robert Lansing: Army, SP4, Carthage, Jan. 17, 1968.

Coller, Wilford Paul: Army, Sgt., West Carthage, May 20, 1966.

Farrell, Gerald Martin: Army, SP4, Black River, May 2, 1967.

Finsterwalder, Richard K.: Army PFC, Carthage, Nov. 22, 1966.

Fuller, John F.: Army, SPC5, Great Bend, Dec. 22, 1967.

Gentile, James Raymond: Army SSG, Watertown, March 26, 1969.

Graham, Samuel Henry II: Marine Corps Sgt., Watertown, April 27, 1966.

Halpin, David Paul: Navy FN, Watertown, Sept. 28, 1968. (Remains not recovered).

Handley, Craig William: Marine Corps LCPl, Cape Vincent, Jan. 17, 1968.

Huwyler, Josef S.: Army WO1, Watertown, Oct. 21, 1965

Jessman, James Henry: Marine Corps PFC, Watertown, Aug. 30, 1968.

Jones, Harold Dana: Air Force Maj., “Jefferson (county) multiple” June 3, 1972.

Jones, James Bruce: Air Force A3C, Alexandria Bay, Jan. 25, 1966.

Kellogg, Gregory James: Marine Corps LCPL, Watertown, Sept. 2, 1968.

LaFlair, Richard Leon: Marine Corps CPL, Brownville, July 29, 1967.

Lowe, Thomas Michael: Army SP4, Rodman, April 10, 1970.

Martin, John Francis: Army LTC, Watertown, Jan. 31, 1968.

Mein, Michael Hammond: Army SFC, Cape Vincent, Oct. 9, 1968.

Muldovan, William Jeffrey: Marine Corps LCPL, Watertown, March 7, 1968.

Petersen, Carl Robert: Army Sgt, Watertown, Jan. 5, 1969.

Ruttan, James Earl: Army CPL, Watertown, Aug. 20, 1969.

Sayer, John Stephen: Marine Corps 1ST LT., Watertown, Dec. 10, 1966.

Sinclair, Robert Henry Jr.: Army SGT., Watertown, Dec. 31, 1968.

Smith, Daniel J.: Army SP4, Chaumont, Jan. 31, 1968.

Ward, Richard Henry: Army SP4, Philadelphia, April 20, 1970.

Wilson, David Walter: Army SP4, Watertown, Oct. 5, 1968.

St. Lawrence County

Anable, Harold James: Navy SR, Massena, April 19, 1967.

Backus, Kenneth Frank: Air Force CAPT, Pyrites, May 22, 1967. (Remains not recovered).

Beane, Harold George Jr.: Army PVC, Richville, March 7, 1968.

Burkett, Edward Dale: Army SP5, Potsdam, Nov. 26, 1970.

Carmody, Timothy Lee: Martine Corps LCPL, Ogdensburg, Aug. 25, 1968.

Cayey, Edward Cecil Jr.: Army PFC, South Colton, Nov. 17, 1966.

Christie, Larry Edward: Marine Corps PFC, Waddington, March 27, 1969.

Colbert, Douglas Robert: Army PFC, Norwood, Feb. 16, 1967.

Conroy, Paul: Army MSG, Ogdensburg, March 23, 1967.

Cook, Raymond Lee: Army CPL, Gouverneur, May 5, 1968.

Coye, Roger Herbert: Army LTC, Norfolk, Dec. 7, 1966.

Day, Oscar Alfred: Navy CPO, Hermon, May 3, 1970.

Denhoff, Alan Brian: Army SP5, Canton, April 27, 1969.

Gunning, Leo Brent: Army SP4, Potsdam, April 4, 1968.

Lewis, Franklin Charles: Army SGT, Canton, May 7, 1967.

Markum, Robert Bailey: Marine Corps CPL, Norfolk, Nov. 17, 1968.

McBroom, William Stanley: Army PFC, Russell, June 22, 1967.

Murray, Wayne Paul: Army PFC, Potsdam, Nov. 13, 1967.

Purvis, Bernard George: Marine Corps LCPL, Norfolk, Jan. 27, 1969.

Riggs, Steven James: Army 1StLT, Potsdam, Sept. 3, 1968.

Roberts, Harley Richard: Marine Corps Sgt., Richville, July 7, 1968.

Roy, Gerald Raymond: Army CPL, Massena, Aug. 29, 1968.

Rubado, Charles Francis: Marine Corps LCPL, Brasher Falls, July 19, 1968.

Southworth, Ronald Hubert: Marine Corps CPL, Massena, March 31, 1967.

Trimm, Archie Edward: Army PFC, Colton, June 5, 1970.

Wood, Robert Victor: Army SGT, Ogdensburg, Jan. 13, 1970.

Lewis County

Ambrose, Gregory Francis: Army PFC, Glendale, March 15, 1968.

Arthur, Lawrence Kenneth: Marine Corps PFC, Lowville, May 28, 1968.

Fink, Hubert Joseph: SP4 Army, Glendale, June 19, 1967.

Geiger, Walter Thomas: Army PFC, Glendale, May 19, 1967.

Goye, Allan Ronald: Marine corps CAPT, Lowville, March 5, 1969.

Hack, Ronald Gordeon: Army SP5, Beaver Falls, Sept. 10, 1968.

Hanno, Martin Larry: Army SP4, Lowville, Nov. 24, 1967.

Kloster, Thomas Henry: Army SP4, Croghan, Nov. 13, 1968.

Maley, Charles Thomas: Army SP4, Glendale, Feb. 11, 1970.

Perrertta, John Rocco: Marine Corps CPL, Lowville, Feb. 15, 1968.

Riale, Richard William: Marine Corps PFC, Lowville, Feb. 12, 1969.

Ritz, David Gerald: Army PFC, Croghan, Lewis, Nov. 26, 1969.

Schwendy, Randall James: Marine Corps PFC, Copenhagen, Feb. 6, 1968.

Sullivan, James Michael: Army SP4, Glendale, March 28, 1968.

Source of data: The Vietnam Conflict Extract Data File, as of April 29, 2008, of the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) Files, Record Group 330, Records of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Local names were found by search prompts of the three counties.

The names on the National Archives website should not be considered all-inclusive. For example, in December 2012, the St. Lawrence County Vietnam Memorial was dedicated in Ogdensburg’s Greenbelt. The memorial honors 32 St. Lawrence County residents killed in action during the Vietnam War. The National Archives list names 26 county residents who died in the war.

The 32 honored with the Ogdensburg memorial: William Kralick, George Balazy, Douglas Murray, Roger H. Coye, Robert V. Wood, Douglas R. Colbert, Paul Conroy Jr., Ronald Southworth, Harold J. Anable, Franklin C. Lewis, Kenneth F. Backus, William S. McBroom, Wayne A. Murray, Harold G. Beane Jr., Charles L. Howe, Leo B. Gunning, Raymond L. Cook, Harley B. Roberts, Carles F. Rubado, Timothy Carmody, Gerald R. Roy, Steven J. Riggs, Edward Cayey Jr., Robert B. Markum, Bernard G. Purvis, Larry E. Christie, Alan B. Denhoff, Rocky A. Burns, Archie E. Trimm, Edward O. Burkett, Robert E. Simmons and Michael H. Mein.

In 1990, the Times reported that “40 residents” of Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Franklin and Lewis counties were among 4,194 New Yorkers killed in Vietnam as the late Gov. Mario M. Cuomo unveiled eight bronze tablets listing their names — then the latest edition to the Vietnam War Memorial Park, a portion of Empire State Plaza.