Ogdensburg seeks funds for stone mill buildings

The Ogdensburg City Council is backing a grant application from At the Docks LLC to seek funding to preserve two stone buildings that are part of the former Ramada Inn property at 119 River St. in the city’s Marina District. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg is endorsing a consolidated funding application (CFA) to the New York Main Street Downtown Anchor Program by At the Docks LLC to renovate historic stone mill buildings on West River Street.

At a special meeting of the City Council Monday, a resolution was approved to endorse a grant application for $500,000 in financial assistance by At the Docks LLC to complete renovations to the historic mill buildings at 119 West River St., the location of the former Ramada Inn, now owned by Chris and Mike Frary.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.