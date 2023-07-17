OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg is endorsing a consolidated funding application (CFA) to the New York Main Street Downtown Anchor Program by At the Docks LLC to renovate historic stone mill buildings on West River Street.
At a special meeting of the City Council Monday, a resolution was approved to endorse a grant application for $500,000 in financial assistance by At the Docks LLC to complete renovations to the historic mill buildings at 119 West River St., the location of the former Ramada Inn, now owned by Chris and Mike Frary.
The New York Main Street Downtown Anchor Program provides funding to assist property owners to “renovate façade masonry, replace the roofs, and complete interior renovations,” according to the resolution.
The resolution states that the “proposed funding will contribute to ongoing community revitalization efforts” and that it needed the backing of the city to move forward.
“A resolution of endorsement is required for any entity to submit a consolidated funding application,” said interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith.
According to newspaper archives, the former Ramada Inn was sold by Gilbert Jones to the family of Michael Frary for $350,000 in 2019. At the time, the 2.65-acre parcel had been assessed for $110,000 and included approximately 28,000 square feet in building space.
Jones had purchased the hotel and marina in 2011 from Mehmet Adiguzelli, owner of Shoreline Condominiums LLC, a Newton, New Jersey, development company. The hotel had been closed for a number of years prior to the purchase by Jones.
In other business at the special meeting:
A resolution was approved authorizing Smith to accept a Bill Infrastructure Law — Lead Service Line Replacement (BIL-LSLR) grant award from the state’s Environmental Facilities Corp. of up to $2,000,000 and BIL-LSLR interest-free financing up to $688,300 to complete the city’s required Lead Service Line Inventory.
City officials say that the municipality is required to have the inventory complete by 2024.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.