OGDENSBURG — The city is looking to replace a collapsed roof at the Pump House, one of the earliest structures dedicated to the city’s water supply.
Public Works Director Shane M. Brown said the roof at 720 Mechanic St. has been in disrepair for several years. It’s unclear when that roof was installed. Located in the Crescent along the Maple City Trail, it is currently being used for storage by the city.
The city is actively seeking bids for the project, which would remove the collapsed roof and replace it with a new structure and roofing materials.
“The project will include but is not limited to selective removal and off-site disposal of metal roofing, sheathing and structural wood framing members down to existing concrete walls and providing new wood trusses and metal roofing,” according to the bid specifications released by the city.
The deadline for sealed bid proposals is 3 p.m. on July 6, when they will be opened and publicly read in the council chambers at city hall. Questions should be directed to Mr. Brown at 315-393-2010 or sbrown@ogdensburg.org.
Bidding and contract documents may be examined and obtained from the city’s website.
Mr. Brown said that a timeline for the project is up in the air, at least until the bids are opened.
“It will depend on what the bids come back at,” he said.
According to historical records, on July 13, 1868, ground was broken on the building known as the Pump House, which included the water superintendent’s residence in the second story. Excavations from the tailrace and water pipes on Lake Street and Rensselaer Avenue provided the majority of the stone for the three-story “fortress-like structure,” according to historical records.
The total cost to build the structure and to excavate the foundation totaled less than $11,000.
Records state that on Nov. 7, 1868, water was pumped from the Oswegatchie River into the mains for the first time.
“Prior to the construction of a central water supply the people depended on private wells and springs which were often polluted,” according to records. “The Oswegatchie River was used as the source of the city’s water supply until June 13, 1912, when water was obtained by the St. Lawrence pumping station at the lower end of Monroe Avenue and the filtration plant on Jefferson Avenue.”
This water distribution system was replaced by two water towers that were built in 1976 and 1977.
The Oswegatchie pumping station was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.
