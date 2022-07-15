OGDENSBURG — When the Edgar A. Newell II Memorial Golden Dome was dedicated on July 28, 1972, it was the largest building of its kind in the United States.
While the geodesic-domed fieldhouse designed by Parker-Soper Architects, Watertown, can no longer make that claim, it still is the only such structure owned by a public school in New York state. Known and named for its 1,300 golden panels, the Golden Dome rises 70 feet from the ground to its apex and contains 51,000 square feet of floor space.
The Ogdensburg City School District will mark the 50th anniversary of the Golden Dome with a public event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.
“We will be celebrating the monumental history behind the structure, the benefit to the Ogdensburg community, and the numerous ways that the dome has impacted countless athletic teams over the years,” said Superintendent Kevin Kendall.
Mr. Kendall said that the Golden Dome is a special facility and an iconic landmark of the city of Ogdensburg.
“I don’t know an Ogdensburg without it. As a superintendent, a community member, a former teacher and coach, as well as a former student and athlete, the dome has always been a part of my life,” Mr. Kendall said. “When someone gives you directions to get to Ogdensburg, they will tell you, no matter where you are coming from, ‘the dome is on your left,’ or ‘the dome will be on your right.’ It’s a historical landmark for the city — the dome is how you know you’ve made it to your destination.”
IT ALL BEGAN WITH A REFERENDUM
The Golden Dome was considered the brainchild of then Superintendent Jeff Dwyer who had presented the idea to the Board of Education through a brochure that contained the plans, the financing and the logical reasons for the new facility.
Dwyer was considered “a man with great vision and motivation for success was the titan catalyst behind the eye-catching recreational physical education building,” according to an article in The Journal on June 26, 1972.
A referendum held by the city school district in January of 1970 moved the project forward. At the time, just over 95% of the voters who took part supported the idea of building what would later be called the Golden Dome.
Residents approved with 1,306 voting yes and only 66 opposing.
The United Helpers Home property was accquired for $75,000 of which the Newell Foundation contributed $25,000.
The dome cost $1.615 million, 95% of which was funded by the state and the district’s portion — $127,050 was funded by the Newell Foundation.
The school board later named the dome after the late Edgar A. Newell II.
THE GOLDEN DOME’S CONSTRUCTION
According to news reports from The Journal and the Advance News, it’s unique geodesic dome was prefabricated in the Temcor Inc. plant in Torrance, Calif., and consisted of 1,300 diamond-shaped, gold anodized panels.
After they were made, the 1,300 panels were loaded onto seven open railroad cars for the 3,000-mile, transcontinental shipment to Ogdensburg.
Months prior to the completion of the Golden Dome, a news article in the Watertown Daily Times dated Feb. 26, 1972, stated that the dome was originally scheduled for completion in September of 1971. However, the dome project was delayed when the United Helpers nursing home, located nearby, suffered its own delays while waiting for its new building to be finished.
United Helpers Home moved into its new building in January of 1972 and its old structure was demolished in February allowing for the dome project to begin.
Ogdensburg’s Wagner Construction Co. assembled the dome.
“Putting the dome together was safe, fast and easy. The 1,300 diamond-shaped, gold anodized panels were assembled on the ground circling a lifting tower. As each ring of panels was completed, the partial dome was lifted and work began on the next ring. When the last golden panel was in place, the completed dome was secured to column supports. The entire operation took 45 days,” an article in The Journal stated.
DEDICATION OF THE DOME
The Golden Dome was officially dedicated on July 28, 1972, during Seaway Festival.
Participants in the dedication included the Rev. Thomas E. Patterson and Msgr. Floyd J. Brown who offered the invocation and benediction.
Those attending the dedication included Malcolm J. Beaton, president of the Board of Education; Dr. John P. Karan, superintendent; James P. Seymour, assistant superintendent; Ogdensburg Mayor John F. Byrnes; Howard G. Soper, architect; and members of the Newell family — Mr. Newell’s wife, Jean, their son, Allen Newell who was 26 at the time and who formally dedicated the dome, and two daughters, Jennifer, who was 24, and Carol Ann, 16.
The keynote address was delivered by the late Judge Edmund L. Shea.
“A municipality reckons its history not by its years but by the men and women whom it educates, whom it trains, whom it sends out into the world, or who remain to constitute its society. We now have one of the best educational complexes in the state, if not the nation,” Judge Shea said. “Education comes to a community by absorption. It comes through the ear and the eye. Even though most of us have passed through the regimen of the schools, we still must grow in our moral and intellectual activities. Here we have the inspiration for genius, which never grows unless it has the incentive of inspiration. This building should inspire physical well being and its appointments are consonant with artistic creations of all types.”
“This building will serve as a catalyst to bring a civic concept of oneness with the endeavors of an education institution. I know it will be a corridor leading everybody to the very core of a school’s excuse for being — the people in this institution of ours and the product they are molding in this institution,” continued Judge Shea. “This occasion is more than a dedication of a building — more than a day of remembrance — more than a day of recognition. It truly is a day of civic dedication to the future of this truly great city and the wonderful people in it.”
THE COMMUNITY USE OF THE DOME
In articles leading up to the dome’s dedication in 1972, an Ogdensburg School District official was quoted as summarizing the uses of the dome as the following: “The new facility is admirably designed not only to fulfill the instructional demands of an enlarged, enriched physical education program, but it is also designed to meet the expanded civic, cultural and athletic needs of an active, energetic community.”
Its uses have been varied and many over the years.
It’s used for physical education and has been the home of five decades worth of Blue Devils hockey teams.
Since the late 1980s, the dome has been where thousands of OFA students have walked down the aisle and received their diplomas at graduation ceremonies typically held on a Saturday afternoon.
Like the school district official stated, the Golden Dome is not just for school-sanctioned activities, but a facility used and appreciated by the community.
The Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival would hold concerts there and it has been the site of many fundraisers for the week-long festival.
It has held college fairs, sportsman’s shows, circuses, even professional wrestling matches. For years, the “Wheels for Life” Bike-A-Thon for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital was held at the dome.
It has also played host to one of the largest single fundraisers in Northern New York over a span of four decades.
Thomas P. Luckie Jr., executive director of the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, said the school district and the Golden Dome has played an instrumental role in supporting the club by hosting its annual Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Expo for decades. The Expo had been held at the dome beginning in 1980 and only paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club plans on moving forward with the Expo once again in 2023.
The fundraiser for the OBGC had been its largest source of revenue for over 40-plus years, according to Mr. Luckie.
“We are so fortunate to have a facility like the Golden Dome to be able to do such a huge event in one location. The facility has certainly helped our organization with the revenue raised from the annual show and the school district and their employees have always gone above and beyond in allowing us to use their facility,” said Mr. Luckie, “The Golden Dome certainly has been a tremendous positive for our community for many years.”
